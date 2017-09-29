Jiaxin Lloyd WebberBorn 2 October 1974
Jiaxin Lloyd Webber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e222e9e-64af-41f9-bb6a-263a808959c0
Jiaxin Lloyd Webber Biography (Wikipedia)
Jiaxin Cheng (Chinese: 程嘉欣, born 2 October 1974) is a Chinese-born cellist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jiaxin Lloyd Webber Tracks
Sort by
Hymn to the Dawn
Gustav Holst
Hymn to the Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Hymn to the Dawn
Last played on
Summer Sunset
Roger Quilter
Summer Sunset
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Summer Sunset
Last played on
Ave Maria (feat. Julian Lloyd Webber & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Ave Maria (feat. Julian Lloyd Webber & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pjgl.jpglink
Ave Maria (feat. Julian Lloyd Webber & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber)
Last played on
Back to artist