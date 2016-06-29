Simon MayBorn 15 August 1944
Simon May
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p065j4fm.jpg
1944-08-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e218bdf-81b7-4308-a3a8-3b147432157f
Simon May Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon May (born 15 August 1944) is a British musician and composer. He has composed many British television theme tunes, including EastEnders and Howards' Way, and the music for the 1988 film The Dawning.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon May Tracks
Sort by
Eastenders Theme (2009 Version)
Simon May
Eastenders Theme (2009 Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k7rth.jpglink
Eastenders Theme (2009 Version)
Last played on
Eastenders theme music
Simon May
Eastenders theme music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j4fy.jpglink
Eastenders theme music
Last played on
Eldorado Theme
John Griggs
Eldorado Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j4fy.jpglink
Eldorado Theme
Last played on
Eastenders
Simon May
Eastenders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j4fy.jpglink
Eastenders
Last played on
The Summer Of My Life
Simon May
The Summer Of My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j4fy.jpglink
The Summer Of My Life
Last played on
Latest Simon May News
Simon May Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist