Mark Griskey
Mark Griskey (born 1963) is an American composer who has composed for such popular games as Marvel Heroes (video game), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II The Sith Lords, and Star Wars: The Old Republic as well as several titles for Disney Publishing Worldwide
