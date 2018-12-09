BYU NoteworthyBrigham Young University A Cappella Group
BYU Noteworthy
BYU Noteworthy Biography (Wikipedia)
BYU Noteworthy is a nine-member, female a cappella group based in Provo, Utah, United States. All members attend Brigham Young University (BYU) and are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They won 1st place at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) in 2007 and appeared on the first season of NBC's a cappella competition reality show The Sing-Off in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BYU Noteworthy Tracks
Be Thou My Vision
BYU Noteworthy
Be Thou My Vision
Be Thou My Vision
