BYU Noteworthy is a nine-member, female a cappella group based in Provo, Utah, United States. All members attend Brigham Young University (BYU) and are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They won 1st place at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) in 2007 and appeared on the first season of NBC's a cappella competition reality show The Sing-Off in 2009.