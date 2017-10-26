Nicholas WardBorn 1952
Nicholas Ward
1952
Nicholas Ward Tracks
Diversions for chamber orchestra (4th mvt, excerpt)
John Manduell
The Beggar’s Opera: My Heart Was So Free; Were I Laid on Greenland’s Coast
Nicholas Ward
Cello concerto no.10 in D major, 3rd mvt
Raphael Wallfisch
Magnificat in D Major, BMV 243
Antonio Vivaldi
Natus est Immanuel (feat. Nicholas Ward & Northern Chamber Orchestra)
Geoffrey Bush
Les Danois anciens; Les Danois modernes (Les Nations) (feat. Nicholas Ward & Northern Chamber Orchestra)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Overture, 'Des nations anciens et modernes' (Overture) (feat. Nicholas Ward & Northern Chamber Orchestra)
Georg Philipp Telemann
