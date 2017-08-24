Rusty YoungBorn 23 February 1946
Rusty Young
1946-02-23
Rusty Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Russell "Rusty" Young (born February 23, 1946, in Long Beach, California) is an American guitarist, vocalist and songwriter best known as one of the frontmen in the influential country rock and Americana band Poco.
A virtuoso on pedal steel guitar, he is celebrated for the ability to get a Hammond B3 organ sound out of the instrument by playing it through a Leslie speaker cabinet and as an innovator of producing other rock sounds from the instrument.
Rusty Young Tracks
