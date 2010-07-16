Hossein AlizâdehBorn 1951
Hossein Alizâdeh
1951
Hossein Alizâdeh (Persian: حسین علیزاده) is an Iranian musician, composer, radif-preserver, researcher, teacher, and tar and setar instrumentalist and improviser. He has performed with such musicians as Shahram Nazeri, Madjid Khaladj, and Jivan Gasparyan, as well as with a number of orchestras and ensembles.
