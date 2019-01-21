Of Monsters and Men Biography (Wikipedia)
Of Monsters and Men is a five member band from Reykjavík, Iceland, formed in 2010. The members are lead singer and guitarist Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir, singer and guitarist Ragnar "Raggi" Þórhallsson, guitarist Brynjar Leifsson, drummer Arnar Rósenkranz Hilmarsson and bassist Kristján Páll Kristjánsson. The band won the Músíktilraunir in 2010, an annual battle of the bands competition in Iceland. In 2011, Of Monsters and Men released an EP titled Into the Woods. The band's 2011 debut album My Head Is an Animal, reached the No.1 position in Australia, Iceland, Ireland and the U.S. Rock and Alternative Charts, while peaking at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, No. 3 in the UK, and Top 20 of most European charts and Canada. Its lead single "Little Talks" was an international success, reaching the Top 10 in most music charts in Europe, including No. 1 in Ireland and Iceland, and No. 1 on U.S. Alternative Songs.
Of Monsters and Men won the 2013 European Border Breakers Awards.
Of Monsters and Men in session - Little Talks
Of Monsters and Men in session - King And Lionheart
Of Monsters and Men Tracks
Little Talks
Mountain Sound
Human (Glastonbury 2016)
Dirty Paws
Yellow Light
Empire
Slow and Steady
Black Water
Winter Sound
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
T in the Park: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Reading + Leeds: 2012
