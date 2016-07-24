Jan BlockxBorn 25 January 1851. Died 26 May 1912
Jan Blockx
1851-01-25
Jan Blockx Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Blockx (25 January 1851 – 26 May 1912) was a Belgian composer, pianist and teacher. He was a leader of the Flemish nationalist school in music.
Flemish Dances [5 movements]
Jan Blockx
Flemish Dances [5 movements]
Flemish Dances [5 movements]
Orchestra
