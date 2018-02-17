Jimmy Spicer
Jimmy Spicer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
????-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e0bc532-0cb5-4686-ad65-a7d22b0cc153
Jimmy Spicer Biography (Wikipedia)
James Bromley Spicer (born May 30, 1958) is an American hip hop recording artist who released a number of old school rap singles during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Spicer was managed by Russell Simmons' Rush Management. His single "The Bubble Bunch" featured Jellybean Benitez's first remix.
Spicer has three daughters, Angelina, Leticia, and Janel, and one son, James.
In 2018, he was diagnosed with advanced brain and lung cancer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Spicer Tracks
Sort by
Super Rhyme
Jimmy Spicer
Super Rhyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Rhyme
Last played on
Adventures Of Super Rhyme
Jimmy Spicer
Adventures Of Super Rhyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adventures Of Super Rhyme
Last played on
Money (Dollar Bills Y'All)
Jimmy Spicer
Money (Dollar Bills Y'All)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jimmy Spicer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist