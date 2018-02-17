James Bromley Spicer (born May 30, 1958) is an American hip hop recording artist who released a number of old school rap singles during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Spicer was managed by Russell Simmons' Rush Management. His single "The Bubble Bunch" featured Jellybean Benitez's first remix.

Spicer has three daughters, Angelina, Leticia, and Janel, and one son, James.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with advanced brain and lung cancer.