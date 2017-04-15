Dale OliverComposer for the wrestling promotion 'Total Nonstop Action'. Born 1970
Dale Oliver
1970
Dale Oliver Biography (Wikipedia)
Dale Oliver is an American music composer, guitarist and producer, who is signed to Impact Wrestling. Oliver was formerly a guitarist for the American country music group Blackhawk, Reba McEntire, Steven Curtis Chapman and Geoff Moore and the Distance. Currently with The Outlaws.
Dale Oliver Tracks
Raise Up The Pressure
