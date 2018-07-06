Caroline SheenActress, singer. Born 1975
Caroline Sheen
1975
Caroline Sheen Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Sheen is a Welsh actress who has played lead roles on stage in the West End alongside TV and film appearances. She won a Helen Hayes award for playing the role of Mary Poppins on the National Tour of America.
Brigadoon: The Heather On the Hill
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: Take Care Of This House
Gigi: The Night They Invented Champagne
Heather on the Hill (Brigadoon)
Take care of this house (1600 Pennsylvania Avenue)
The Night they invented champagne (Gigi)
Choir
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Pure Imagination
London Palladium
2018-05-16T22:56:38
16
May
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Pure Imagination
London Palladium
