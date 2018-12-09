Babul Supriyo (born 15 December 1970) is an Indian playback singer, live performer, television host, actor, politician,and member of Parliament from Asansol (Lok Sabha constituency) Currently, he is a Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, in the Union Council of Ministers in India. He made a career as playback singer in Hindi cinema in the mid-nineties and has sung for many films since then. He primarily sings in Hindi and Bengali. However, he has also done playback singing in 11 other languages during his musical career.

He entered politics in 2014 and joined Narendra Modi's government.