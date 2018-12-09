Babul SupriyoBorn 15 September 1970
Babul Supriyo
1970-09-15
Babul Supriyo Biography (Wikipedia)
Babul Supriyo (born 15 December 1970) is an Indian playback singer, live performer, television host, actor, politician,and member of Parliament from Asansol (Lok Sabha constituency) Currently, he is a Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, in the Union Council of Ministers in India. He made a career as playback singer in Hindi cinema in the mid-nineties and has sung for many films since then. He primarily sings in Hindi and Bengali. However, he has also done playback singing in 11 other languages during his musical career.
He entered politics in 2014 and joined Narendra Modi's government.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Babul Supriyo Tracks
Chanda Chamke
Babul Supriyo
Chanda Chamke
Chanda Chamke
Chham Se
Babul Supriyo
Chham Se
Chham Se
Aaj Meri Zindagi Mein Pehli Pehli
Alka Yagnik
Aaj Meri Zindagi Mein Pehli Pehli
Aaj Meri Zindagi Mein Pehli Pehli
Hamne Tumko Dil Ye De Diya
Alka Yagnik
Hamne Tumko Dil Ye De Diya
Hamne Tumko Dil Ye De Diya
Hum Tum
Alka Yagnik
Hum Tum
Hum Tum
Disco 82
DJ Aqeel
Disco 82
Disco 82
Jeena Sirf Merre Liye
Alka Yagnik
Jeena Sirf Merre Liye
Jeena Sirf Merre Liye
Aati Hai To Chal
Alka Yagnik
Aati Hai To Chal
Aati Hai To Chal
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Alka Yagnik
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Hai Deewana Ye Ishq Mera
Anuradha Paudwal
Hai Deewana Ye Ishq Mera
Hai Deewana Ye Ishq Mera
Do Lafzo Mein
Babul Supriyo
Do Lafzo Mein
Do Lafzo Mein
