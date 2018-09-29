Djivan GasparyanBorn 12 October 1928
Djivan Gasparyan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e06f50c-aaed-48d2-8fa6-72935359ec4a
Djivan Gasparyan Biography (Wikipedia)
Djivan Gasparyan (var. Jivan Gasparyan; Armenian: Ջիվան Գասպարյան,; born October 12, 1928) is an Armenian musician and composer. He plays the duduk, a double reed woodwind instrument related to the orchestral oboe. Gasparyan is known as the "Master of the duduk".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Djivan Gasparyan Tracks
Sort by
Nazeli
Djivan Gasparyan
Nazeli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nazeli
Ensemble
Last played on
A Cool Wind Is Blowing
Traditional Armenian & Djivan Gasparyan
A Cool Wind Is Blowing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Cool Wind Is Blowing
Composer
Last played on
A Cool Wind Is Blowing
Trad. Armenian & Djivan Gasparyan
A Cool Wind Is Blowing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Cool Wind Is Blowing
Composer
Last played on
Es Gisher - Tonight
Djivan Gasparyan
Es Gisher - Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Es Gisher - Tonight
Last played on
I Will Not Be Sad In This World
Djivan Gasparyan
I Will Not Be Sad In This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Not Be Sad In This World
Last played on
I Will Not Be Sad In This World
Djivan Gasparyan
I Will Not Be Sad In This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Not Be Sad In This World
Last played on
I Am Outcast By You
Djivan Gasparyan
I Am Outcast By You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am Outcast By You
Last played on
Brother Hunter
Djivan Gasparyan
Brother Hunter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brother Hunter
Last played on
Djivan Gasparyan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist