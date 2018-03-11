Ustad Amir KhanBorn 15 August 1912. Died 13 February 1974
Ustad Amir Khan
1912-08-15
Ustad Amir Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Amir Khan (15 August 1912 – 13 February 1974) was a well-known Indian classical vocalist. He is considered one of the most influential figures in Hindustani classical music, and the founder of the Indore gharana.
Ustad Amir Khan Tracks
Maa
Ustad Amir Khan
Maa
Maa
Last played on
Raga Malkauns
Ustad Amir Khan
Raga Malkauns
Raga Malkauns
Last played on
