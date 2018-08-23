Ross KennedyUK-based musician
Ross Kennedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9dfd7d2c-02e2-47a1-bdef-7c9ed2f8c58d
Ross Kennedy Tracks
Sort by
Farewell to Fiunary
Ross Kennedy
Farewell to Fiunary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell to Fiunary
Last played on
Shiskine Barn Dance: Go No More Tae Yon Toun / Cal Mac Bain's Reel / Greig's Pipes
Ali Hutton
Shiskine Barn Dance: Go No More Tae Yon Toun / Cal Mac Bain's Reel / Greig's Pipes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qnp5d.jpglink
Farewell to Fuinary
Archie McAllister
Farewell to Fuinary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell to Fuinary
Last played on
KENNY GILLIES OF PORNALONG/BOBBY MACLEOD'S/THE GENERAL GATHERING 1745/THE CURLEW
Archie McAllister
KENNY GILLIES OF PORNALONG/BOBBY MACLEOD'S/THE GENERAL GATHERING 1745/THE CURLEW
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Black Hoe/The Man From North Connel/The Dawning Of Effies Letter
Ross Kennedy
The Black Hoe/The Man From North Connel/The Dawning Of Effies Letter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kenny Gillies Of Pornalong/Bobby Macleod's/The General Gathering 1745/The Curlew
Ross Kennedy
Kenny Gillies Of Pornalong/Bobby Macleod's/The General Gathering 1745/The Curlew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whaur will we gang
Ross Kennedy
Whaur will we gang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whaur will we gang
Last played on
Corn Rigs are Bonnie
Ross Kennedy
Corn Rigs are Bonnie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ross Kennedy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist