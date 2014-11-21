Shane MacGowan and The PopesFormed 1992. Disbanded 1998
Shane MacGowan and The Popes
1992
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Popes are a band originally formed by Shane MacGowan (of the Pogues) and Paul "Mad Dog" McGuinness, who play a blend of rock, Irish folk and Americana.
Shane MacGowan and The Popes released two studio and one live album in the 1990s, performing live together until 2005. During this era, The Popes also recorded and gigged on their own until 2006. At the end of 2006, guitarist Paul "Mad Dog" McGuinness reformed the band with a new line up and leads it to this day.
Tracks
That Woman's Got Me Drinking
That Woman's Got Me Drinking
That Woman's Got Me Drinking
Cracklin' Rosie
Cracklin' Rosie
Cracklin' Rosie
