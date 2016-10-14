Bruno BartolettiBorn 10 June 1926. Died 9 June 2013
Bruno Bartoletti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9df8be4a-0ee4-4eae-b97d-11501695d49e
Bruno Bartoletti Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Bartoletti (Sesto Fiorentino, 10 June 1926 – Florence, 9 June 2013) was an Italian operatic conductor. His active international career lasted from 1953 to 2007, and he specialized in the Italian repertory and contemporary works. He was particularly noted for his 51-year association with Lyric Opera of Chicago, as co-artistic director, artistic director, principal conductor, and artistic director emeritus. He also served as Artistic Director of both the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma (1965–1973) and the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino (1985–1991), and as principal conductor of the Danish Royal Opera (1957–1960), in addition to frequent work as a guest conductor at various major opera houses.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruno Bartoletti Tracks
Sort by
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
Last played on
"Au mont Ida trois déesses" from Act 3 of "La Belle Helene"
Jacques Offenbach
"Au mont Ida trois déesses" from Act 3 of "La Belle Helene"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
"Au mont Ida trois déesses" from Act 3 of "La Belle Helene"
Last played on
Back to artist