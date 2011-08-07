Organized Rhyme
Organized Rhyme was a Canadian hip hop group based in Ottawa, Ontario.
The group became one of the first Canadian rap acts to sign a record deal with a major label (A&M Records) and the video for their debut single "Check the O.R." won the MuchMusic Video Award for Best Rap Video in 1992. Comedian Tom Green was one of the group's founding members.
