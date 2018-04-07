Los Fronterizos is an Argentine musical band consisting of four men. The group was established in 1953 in the northern province of Salta -- bordering on Bolivia -- from which "Los Fronterizos" ("men of the frontier") is derived.

Los Fronterizos are among the most famous Argentine musical bands. They recorded over thirty records during the fifty years in which they were active. Their genre is Folklore Argentino ("Argentine Folk") which blends powerful, vibrant rhythms from the Spanish Flamenco with indigenous South American elements such as the Andean flute, or quena. The latter is a hallmark of the Musica Andina genre which became well known in the U.S with Simon & Garfunkel's English version of "El Condor Pasa". Some of the Fronterizos' most famous records are Personalidad en Folklore (circa 1962), Color en Folklore, and Ariel Ramírez' Misa Criolla (1964 and 1977). In most songs, the band's instrumentation includes acoustic guitars and bombo legüero (a large indigenous drum), and occasionally, charango and quena.