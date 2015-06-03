Kaoru WadaBorn 5 May 1962
Kaoru Wada
1962-05-05
Kaoru Wada Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaoru Wada (和田 薫 Wada Kaoru, born May 5, 1962) is a Japanese music composer and arranger. He has composed the scores for many anime series including Strange Dawn, Inuyasha, Princess Tutu, Samurai 7, D.Gray-man, and Casshern Sins.
