The Sundays (stylized as The SUNDAYS on all releases) are an English alternative rock band. The band formed in the late 1980s and released three albums in the 1990s.

The band's beginnings came with the meeting of singer Harriet Wheeler and guitarist David Gavurin while attending Bristol University. Wheeler had played gigs with Cruel Shoes, an early incarnation of the band Jim Jiminee. The duo soon augmented the band with bassist Paul Brindley and drummer Patrick Hannan.

The Sundays secured a recording contract with Rough Trade Records. Their debut single was "Can't Be Sure". Their first album, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic, was released in 1990, along with their next single "Here's Where the Story Ends". The album was a UK Top 5 hit.

With Rough Trade's financial troubles and the band's decision to manage themselves, The Sundays' next single, "Goodbye", did not emerge until 1992. Their next album, Blind, arrived the same year, reaching the UK Top 15. The "Goodbye" B-side, a cover of The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses", also appeared on the US release of Blind as well as in the movie Fear (1996), on the 1999 soundtrack album for the popular television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and in the episode 01x01 of the series Friends from College (2017). The single "Love" reached number 2 on the US Modern Rock charts. The band toured in support of these recordings.