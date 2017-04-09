ShearwaterFormed 2001
Shearwater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtxr.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9df31471-e54e-43ba-bbe8-38fd94c63dbb
Shearwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Shearwater is an American indie rock band from Austin, Texas, led by multi-instrumentalist and lead singer Jonathan Meiburg, a singer-songwriter. The band's music is notable for its imagery based in nature, cerebral yet intimate melodic songs, as well as Meiburg's vocals.
Shearwater Tracks
The Snow Leopard
The Snow Leopard
A Long Time Away
A Long Time Away
Palo Santo
Palo Santo
I Was A Cloud
I Was A Cloud
Only Child
Only Child
Backchannels
Backchannels
Filaments
Filaments
Quiet Americans
Quiet Americans
Hurts Like Heaven
Hurts Like Heaven
I Luv The Valley OH!
I Luv The Valley OH!
Mary is Mary
Mary is Mary
Natural One
Natural One
Our Only Sun / I Luv the Valley Oh!!
Our Only Sun / I Luv the Valley Oh!!
Ambiguity
Ambiguity
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
Natural One ft Wye Oak
Natural One ft Wye Oak
The Hunter's Star
The Hunter's Star
Animal Life
Animal Life
Breaking The Yearlings
Breaking The Yearlings
Star Of The Age
Star Of The Age
Immaculate
Immaculate
Run the Banner Down
Run the Banner Down
You As You Were
You As You Were
