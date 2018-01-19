Sophie KochBorn 19 February 1969
Sophie Koch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9dec4da4-492f-457c-baed-89ef54d6cb53
Sophie Koch Tracks
Sort by
The Faun and the Shepherdess, Op 2
Igor Stravinsky
The Faun and the Shepherdess, Op 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Faun and the Shepherdess, Op 2
Last played on
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 3
Francis Poulenc
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 3
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 2
Francis Poulenc
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 2
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 1
Francis Poulenc
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Dialogues des Carmélites: Act 1
Werther - Acts 3 and 4
Jules Massenet
Werther - Acts 3 and 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Werther - Acts 3 and 4
Werther - Act 2
Jules Massenet
Werther - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Werther - Act 2
Werther - Act 1
Jules Massenet
Werther - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Werther - Act 1
Tannhauser: Act III
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser: Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tannhauser: Act III
Last played on
Back to artist