Jenny and the Mexicats, previously known as Pachucos y la Princesa, is a multicultural band composed of English trumpeter and singer Jenny Ball, Spanish percussionist David González Bernardos, and Mexicans Pantera Mexicat on guitar and Icho on double bass. Their style blends elements of flamenco, jazz, folk, and cumbia, with lyrics in both English and Spanish. The band is considered independent for not having a contract with any record company.
