Doves are an alternative rock band from Cheshire, England. The band is composed of twin brothers Jez Williams (guitar, vocals) and Andy Williams (drums, vocals), and Jimi Goodwin (bass, vocals, guitar). Additionally, the band employs Martin Rebelski, as a touring and session musician on keyboards. The band have released four studio albums, two of which have reached Number One on the UK album charts. Their first career-spanning compilation album The Places Between: The Best of Doves was released in April 2010.
Doves went on hiatus in 2010. Jimi Goodwin released his first solo album Odludek in 2014, while the Williams brothers regrouped as Black Rivers.
On 3 December 2018, Doves announced they would be breaking their hiatus by performing for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, in London on 29 March 2019.
M62 Song
There Goes The Fear
The Cedar Room
Caught By The River
Kingdom of Rust
Almost Forgot Myself
Pounding
Black And White Town
Snowden
Break Me Gently
Winter Hill (Radio Mix)
Rise
Catch The Sun
Words
Here It Comes
