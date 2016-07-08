Twilight ForceFormed 2011
Twilight Force
Twilight Force are a Swedish symphonic power metal band formed in 2011. The band's main lyrical themes are based on fantasy stories. Their first studio album, Tales of Ancient Prophecies, was released in 2014 by Black Lodge Records. The band members want to keep their real names private, so they use nicknames. The band's second album, Heroes of Mighty Magic, was released in 2016.
