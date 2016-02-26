SpritesFormed 2002
Sprites
2002
Sprites Biography
Sprites are an independent new wave/indie pop music group from Maryland, United States. Their lineup is ever-changing, with only the founding members (the husband-wife duo of Jason Korzen, formerly of Barcelona, and Amy Korzen) staying constant. Contributors include Christian Scanniello, Ivan Ramiscal, Kevin Alvir, Armin Pruessner, Derek Strausbaugh, and Reid Dossinger.
Sprites Tracks
Sprites
