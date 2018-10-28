Elina DuniBorn 10 March 1981
Elina Duni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9de782d9-5e82-4493-93f7-3a26d17b5504
Elina Duni Biography (Wikipedia)
Elina Duni (born March 1981, Tirane, Albania) is an Albanian jazz singer and composer. She left Albania at the age of ten. She went on to study classical music and jazz at the University of the Arts Bern in Switzerland, but after 2004 Albanian folk music became a prime influence. In a review John Fordham concluded by saying "This quartet definitely sounds like rising star material for ECM."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elina Duni Tracks
Sort by
ishnja
Träd
ishnja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ishnja
Last played on
Amara Terra Mia
Elina Duni
Amara Terra Mia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amara Terra Mia
Last played on
Elina Duni Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist