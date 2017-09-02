Bruno CaninoBorn 30 December 1936
Bruno Canino
1935-12-30
Bruno Canino Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Canino (born 30 December 1935) is an Italian classical pianist, harpsichordist and composer.
Bruno Canino Tracks
Sonata for violin and piano [2008] (opening)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Violin Sonata in G major
Maurice Ravel
There are Fairies at the Bottom of My Garden
Liza Lehmann
Nymphs and shepherds come away
Henry Purcell
Danse macabre
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Wonderful widow of eighteen springs
John Cage
Triple Concerto in D minor, BWV 1063
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ticket to ride
Bruno Canino
Gondoliera
Moritz Moszkowski
Ticket to ride
John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Cathy Berberian & Bruno Canino
Past BBC Events
Proms 1973: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1973-07-27T20:14:37
27
Jul
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
