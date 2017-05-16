Bashiri JohnsonBorn 12 May 1955
Bashiri Johnson
1955-05-12
Bashiri Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bashiri Johnson (born May 12, 1955) is a New York City-based percussionist, whose work has appeared on many records, as well as in commercials, films, television, videogames, and concert performances. He is known to be one of the most recorded percussionists in the music business, as well as one of the most visible. While he has recorded with such artists as Luther Vandross, Miles Davis, and Patti LaBelle, he has also been a part of numerous on-stage performances; he has performed on stage with artists such as Sting, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Aretha Franklin, Steve Winwood, and Mirco Nasuti.
Bashiri Johnson Tracks
Holiday
Curtis Hudson
Holiday
Holiday
Bashiri Johnson Links
