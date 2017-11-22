The Whip are an electronic dance-rock band from Oldham, Greater Manchester, England. The two founding members, Bruce Carter and Danny Saville, previously played in the band Nylon Pylon, who were signed to London Records and supported The Music on their 2003 Tour. Other members of The Whip are Nathan Sudders (bass), who also plays in Manchester band Tokolosh and Fiona "Li'l Fee" Daniel (drums), who was previously in Colne based band Earl.