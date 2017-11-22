The WhipUK electronic dance-rock band. Formed 2006
The Whip
2006
The Whip Biography (Wikipedia)
The Whip are an electronic dance-rock band from Oldham, Greater Manchester, England. The two founding members, Bruce Carter and Danny Saville, previously played in the band Nylon Pylon, who were signed to London Records and supported The Music on their 2003 Tour. Other members of The Whip are Nathan Sudders (bass), who also plays in Manchester band Tokolosh and Fiona "Li'l Fee" Daniel (drums), who was previously in Colne based band Earl.
The Whip Tracks
Muzzle No1 (Bloody Beetroots remix)
Muzzle #1
Trash
Secret Weapon
Movement
Secret Weapon (Southern Fried)
Master of Ceremony
Secret Weapon (Alex Metric Remix)
Metal Law
Keep Or Delete
Trash Live From Glastonbury 2009
Blackout - Live Glastonbury 2009
The Whip Links
