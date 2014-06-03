FarrantProduction music composer
Farrant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9de00d59-46ed-4d31-ab26-490e3dd6da89
Farrant Tracks
Sort by
Jack it Up
Farrant
Jack it Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jack it Up
Performer
Last played on
Call to Remembrance, O Lord
Farrant
Call to Remembrance, O Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call to Remembrance, O Lord
Last played on
Back to artist