Leokadiya Kashperova. Born 1872. Died 1940
1872
Leokadiya Kashperova Biography (Wikipedia)
Leokadiya Aleksandrovna Kashperova (1872-1940) was a Russian pianist and Romantic composer. She was the piano teacher of composer Igor Stravinsky.
Sonata no. G major Op.1 No.1
Two Roses: No 1 (Au sein de la nature)
The Murmur of Wheat (Au sein de la nature)
Two Autumn Leaves: No 2 Au sein de la nature
Night
Evening
Symphony in B minor, op. 4
Cello Sonata (first movement)
