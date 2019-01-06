David "Fathead" Newman (February 24, 1933 – January 20, 2009) was an American jazz and rhythm-and-blues saxophonist who made numerous recordings as a session musician and leader, but is best known for his work as a sideman on seminal 1950s and early 1960s recordings by singer-pianist Ray Charles.

The AllMusic Guide to Jazz wrote that "there have not been many saxophonists and flutists more naturally soulful than David "Fathead" Newman," and that "one of jazz's and popular music's great pleasures is to hear, during a vocalist's break, the gorgeous, huge Newman tones filling the space…" Newman is sometimes cited as a leading exponent of the so-called "Texas Tenor" saxophone style, which refers to the many big-toned, bluesy jazz tenor players from that state.