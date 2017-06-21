Pyotr Ilyich TchaikovskyBorn 7 May 1840. Died 6 November 1893
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky ( chy-KOF-skee; Russian: Пётр Ильич Чайковский, Pyotr Ilʹyích Chaykóvskiy, (listen); 7 May 1840 [O.S. 25 April] – 6 November [O.S. 25 October] 1893), was a Russian composer of the romantic period, whose works are among the most popular music in the classical repertoire. He was the first Russian composer whose music made a lasting impression internationally, bolstered by his appearances as a guest conductor in Europe and the United States. He was honored in 1884 by Emperor Alexander III, and awarded a lifetime pension.
Although musically precocious, Tchaikovsky was educated for a career as a civil servant. There was scant opportunity for a musical career in Russia at that time and no system of public music education. When an opportunity for such an education arose, he entered the nascent Saint Petersburg Conservatory, from which he graduated in 1865. The formal Western-oriented teaching he received there set him apart from composers of the contemporary nationalist movement embodied by the Russian composers of The Five, with whom his professional relationship was mixed. Tchaikovsky's training set him on a path to reconcile what he had learned with the native musical practices to which he had been exposed from childhood. From this reconciliation he forged a personal but unmistakably Russian style—a task that did not prove easy. The principles that governed melody, harmony and other fundamentals of Russian music ran completely counter to those that governed Western European music; this seemed to defeat the potential for using Russian music in large-scale Western composition or for forming a composite style, and it caused personal antipathies that dented Tchaikovsky's self-confidence. Russian culture exhibited a split personality, with its native and adopted elements having drifted apart increasingly since the time of Peter the Great. This resulted in uncertainty among the intelligentsia about the country's national identity—an ambiguity...
- A Christmassy sweet treat from Alexandra Dariescu and Tchaikovskyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r6skh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05r6skh.jpg2017-12-15T12:17:00.000ZSweeter than a Christmas selection box, Alexandra Dariescu plays Tchaikovsky's Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. This was performed on In Tune on Thursday 14th December 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05r6gtz
A Christmassy sweet treat from Alexandra Dariescu and Tchaikovsky
- A hard nut to crackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pp1c4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pp1c4.jpg2017-12-08T14:23:00.000ZDonald Macleod explains why Tchaikovsky found his last ballet such a hard nut to crack.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qghjf
A hard nut to crack
- The Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qgxdd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qgxdd.jpg2017-12-08T14:10:00.000ZDonald Macleod reflects on the famous ballet work - The Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qghby
The Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 5 in E minor – excerpt (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dmc7f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dmc7f.jpg2017-08-27T18:30:00.000ZTchaikovsky's 5th Symphony signals 'ultimate victory through strife', and was feted by Leningraders during WW2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dm9rj
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 5 in E minor – excerpt (2017)
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 6 in B minor, 'Pathétique' (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpg2017-07-27T18:30:00.000ZIn his 6th, Tchaikovsky reimagines what the symphony can be, daring to face death with uncertainty. This excerpt includes the emphatic false end of the 3rd movement.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059xg7s
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 6 in B minor, 'Pathétique' (2017)
- A Sentimental Waltzhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qq3c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qq3c.jpg2017-07-04T11:52:00.000ZViolinist Ji Young Lim and pianist Grace Yeo perform Valse Sentimentale from Tchaikovsky's 6 Pieces, Op 51.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057qpfq
A Sentimental Waltz
- Super-star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter plays a Tchaikovsky treathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sccn9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sccn9.jpg2017-02-09T12:09:00.000ZAnne-Sophie Mutter and Lambert Orkis perform the Melody from Tchaikovsky's Souvenir d'un lieu cher live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sc531
Super-star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter plays a Tchaikovsky treat
- Kirill Gerstein performs a meditative morceau of Tchaikovsky live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x5p1y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x5p1y.jpg2016-10-25T15:58:00.000ZPianist Kirill Gerstein plays No. 5 'Meditation' from Tchaikovsky's 18 Morceaux, Op. 72.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d4d14
Kirill Gerstein performs a meditative morceau of Tchaikovsky live on In Tune
- Semyon Bychkov: 'Beloved Friend' Tchaikovsky Projecthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046mm95.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046mm95.jpg2016-10-19T13:58:00.000ZConductor Semyon Bychkov leads the BBC Symphony Orchestra in his Tchaikovsky Project 'Beloved Friend'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cj11r
Semyon Bychkov: 'Beloved Friend' Tchaikovsky Project
- Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043rncb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043rncb.jpg2016-08-05T20:22:00.000ZSoloist Pekka Kuusisto joins the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Thomas Dausgaard.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043rnch
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03np1tn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03np1tn.jpg2016-04-19T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03np287
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor (extract)
- Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D minor (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ntwp2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ntwp2.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ntx6k
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D minor (extract)
- Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv34q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv34q.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nv600
Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major (extract)
- Tchaikovsky: Piano concerto No. 1 in B flat minor (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv7c9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nv7c9.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nv7h2
Tchaikovsky: Piano concerto No. 1 in B flat minor (extract)
- Tchaikovsky: Fantasy-Overture ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns69n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns69n.jpg2016-04-13T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ns6sm
Tchaikovsky: Fantasy-Overture ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (extract)
Featured Works
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 5 in E minor Op.64
Dance with Goblets (Swan Lake)
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 23 (1st mvt)
Capriccio italien, Op 45
Variations on a rococo theme for cello and String orchestra (Op.33)
Symphony No.6 in B minor "Pathetique"
Swan Lake: Scène
Symphony No.1
The Seasons (January - By the Fireside)
None but the lonely heart, Op 6 No 6
Passe Lointain, Op.72/17
Dumka, Scene rustique Russe, Op.59
Polka peu dansante, Op.51 No.2
Echo rustique, Op. 72 No.13
Reverie interrompue, Op.40 No.12
Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36: III. Scherzo. Pizzicato ostinato
Souvenir de Florence, Op 70 (3rd mvt)
Symphony No 2 in C minor, Op 17 (Little Russian) III. Scherzo
Valse-Scherzo in C major, Op 34
Symphony No 6 in B minor, Op 74, 'Pathétique' (3rd mvt)
Swan Lake, Act IV, 28: Scene & 29: Finale
Valse-Scherzo No. 1 in A major, Op. 7
Jester's Dance (The Snow Maiden)
Dumka - Russian rustic scene for piano (Op.59)
Violin Concerto 2nd movement - Canzonetta
Symphony No.1, 'Winter Daydreams': III. Scherzo
18 Pieces Op 72 for piano; no 13; Echo rustique
6 Pieces for piano (Op 51), no 2; Polka peu dansante (Allegro moderato)
Violin Concerto In D Major - 1st mvt
Francesca da Rimini Op.32
Andante cantabile, arr. composer for str orch (with cello solo)
The Queen of Spades: Act 3, scene 6 - Uzh polnoch blizitsya
The Queen of Spades: Act 2 aria 'Ya vas lyublyu'
The Queen of Spades: Act 1 chorus - Nakonets-to Bog
January: By the Fireside (The Seasons)
6 Pieces Op.51 for piano; no. 6 Valse sentimentale (Tempo di valse)
3 Characteristic Pieces
1812 Overture, Op 49
Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36; 4th mvt - Finale, Allegro con fuoco
Serenade in C major for strings, Op 48 (Waltz)
Cherubic Hymn No.1 (9 Sacred pieces)
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Overture from The Nutcracker Suite arr for jazz ensemble
Wojewode, symphonic ballad, Op 78
The Nutcracker Suite (Waltz of the Flowers)
The Nutcracker - Waltz of the Flowers
The Nutcracker - Pas de Deux
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 59: Relaxed Prom
Proms 2018: Prom 20: Ten Pieces Prom
Proms 2018: Prom 19: Ten Pieces Prom
Latest Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky News
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No 5 in C minor - Excerpt
-
Encore! The Orchestra That Sings Brahms
-
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
-
Brahms: Symphony No.1 in C minor
-
Dvořák: Second Piano Quartet
-
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.30 in E, Op.109
-
Katherine Bryan and Edward Cohen: Dvorak's "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka
-
Dvořák: Serenade for Strings
-
Beethoven
-
Life inside a string quartet