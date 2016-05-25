William Emmanuel Bevan, known by his recording alias Burial, is a British electronic musician from South London. Initially remaining anonymous, Burial became the first artist signed to Kode9's electronic label Hyperdub in 2005. He released his self-titled debut album, which drew inspiration from UK rave music and pirate radio culture, to acclaim in 2006; it was named the album of the year by The Wire. Burial's second album, Untrue, was released to further critical acclaim in 2007.

In 2008, Bevan's identity was revealed by The Independent and confirmed by Hyperdub. He has gone on to collaborate with Four Tet, Massive Attack, Thom Yorke and Zomby in addition to releasing a series of acclaimed long-form EPs, including Kindred (2012) and Rival Dealer (2013). He has remained reclusive, giving few interviews and avoiding public appearances. AllMusic described him as "one of the most acclaimed, influential, and enigmatic electronic musicians of the early 21st century."