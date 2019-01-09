Hothouse FlowersFormed 1985
Hothouse Flowers
1985
Hothouse Flowers Biography (Wikipedia)
Hothouse Flowers are an Irish rock group that combines traditional Irish music with influences from soul, gospel, and rock. Formed in 1985 in Dublin, they started as street performers. Their first album, People (1988), was the most successful debut album in Irish history, reaching No. 1 in Ireland and No. 2 in the UK. After two more albums and extensive touring, the group separated in 1994. Since getting back together in 1998, the band members have been sporadically issuing new songs and touring, but also pursuing solo careers.
Don't Go
I Can See Clearly Now
It'll Be Easier In The Morning
Feet On The Ground
Yes I Was
Forgiven
I Can See Clearly Now (Radio Edit)
DON'T GO
Hallelujah Jordan
Give It Up
