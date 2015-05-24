Nino Sulaberidze (Georgian: ნინო სულაბერიძე, born 31 January 1995), better known by her stage name Nina Sublatti (Georgian: ნინა სუბლატი), is a Georgian singer, songwriter, and model.

Sublatti achieved international attention when she represented Georgia in Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with her song "Warrior", where she placed 11th with 51 points. Sublatti won the 2013 season of the Georgian version of Idols. In 2016, she became one of the judges of X Factor Georgia, and later became a judge on the Georgian version of Idols.