The Fairies is an Australian live-action children's television series created by Jenifer Watts and is based on two fairies: Harmony and Rainbow Rhapsody (known in the 2005-09 TV series as just Rhapsody). They also have friends, including Elf the Fairy Cake Maker, Barnaby the Bizzy Buzzy Bee and Wizzy the Wizard. Each episode of the 2009 TV series would contain songs and dance routines. Originally it was a direct-to-video film series released by PolyGram Filmed Entertainment in 1998 (The Fairies and A Fairy Merry Christmas), Carlton Home Entertainment UK in 1999-2001 and ABC Video in 2000-04, before becoming a TV series in 2005-09. ABC for Kids released the vintage double DVD The Fairies & The Fairies Farmyard Magic in 2004 and the 2005-09 series on DVD in 2005-14 (along with Christmas Ballet: Stage Show released in 2012), with merchandise releasing in Australia and America throughout the program's run and tours.