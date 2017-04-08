Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars (also called Refugee All Stars) is a band from Sierra Leone which was formed by a group of refugees displaced to Guinea during the Sierra Leone Civil War. Since their return to Freetown in 2004, the band has toured extensively to raise awareness for humanitarian causes. Their story is documented in the 2005 documentary film Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars.

Their debut album, Living Like a Refugee, was released in Europe on 25 September 2006 and in the US on 26 September 2006.

Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars' second studio album, Rise & Shine, was released 23 March 2010 by Cumbancha. The disc was produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos. The album was recorded at Piety Street Studio in New Orleans with local musicians Trombone Shorty, Washboard Chaz and Bonerama all guesting on the album.

The band's third studio album, Radio Salone, was released on 24 April 2012 by Cumbancha. The album was produced by roots reggae, soul and Afrobeat artist Victor Axelrod, a.k.a. Ticklah and recorded at Dunham Studios in Brooklyn, NY.