Van & Schenck
Van & Schenck Biography (Wikipedia)
Van and Schenck were popular United States entertainers in the 1910s and 1920s: Gus Van (born August Von Glahn, August 12, 1886 – March 12, 1968), baritone and Joe Schenck (pronounced "skenk"; born Joseph Thuma Schenck, c. 1891 – June 28, 1930), tenor. They were vaudeville stars and made appearances in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1918, 1919, 1920 and 1921. They made numerous phonograph records for the Emerson, Victor, and Columbia record companies.
The Ragtime Volunteers Are Off To War
