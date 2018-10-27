K DotUK rapper, a.k.a. Kidman
K Dot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9dd000ae-e74b-4331-b3c4-f2a73a579b59
K Dot Tracks
Sort by
Game over (feat. K Dot)
Rahndom
Game over (feat. K Dot)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Game over (feat. K Dot)
Performer
Last played on
Loads Of Money
Jendor
Loads Of Money
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w18v.jpglink
Loads Of Money
Last played on
Rep Ur Manor
K Dot
Rep Ur Manor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rep Ur Manor
Last played on
Pull Ups Remix (feat. Big Zuu, K Dot & Izzie Gibbs)
Kamakaze
Pull Ups Remix (feat. Big Zuu, K Dot & Izzie Gibbs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjkyp.jpglink
Pull Ups Remix (feat. Big Zuu, K Dot & Izzie Gibbs)
Last played on
Ya Hate It Don't Ya
K Dot
Ya Hate It Don't Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frs3r.jpglink
Ya Hate It Don't Ya
Last played on
Ya Hate It
K Dot
Ya Hate It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frs3r.jpglink
Ya Hate It
Last played on
Horizon
K Dot
Horizon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horizon
Last played on
Fresh Page (feat. Lox)
K Dot
Fresh Page (feat. Lox)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fresh Page (feat. Lox)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Where I'm From (feat. P. Money)
K Dot
Where I'm From (feat. P. Money)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where I'm From (feat. P. Money)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Grime (Remix) (feat. Baz Brown, Aye Nizzy, Brotherhood, K Dot & Guitar Vader)
Kannan
Grime (Remix) (feat. Baz Brown, Aye Nizzy, Brotherhood, K Dot & Guitar Vader)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grime (Remix) (feat. Baz Brown, Aye Nizzy, Brotherhood, K Dot & Guitar Vader)
Performer
Last played on
Where I'm From (Remix) (feat. P Money)
Kendrick Lamar
Where I'm From (Remix) (feat. P Money)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z244w.jpglink
Where I'm From (Remix) (feat. P Money)
Last played on
8 Bar Intro Dub
K Dot
8 Bar Intro Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
8 Bar Intro Dub
Last played on
DJ Q Special Acapella
K Dot
DJ Q Special Acapella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DJ Q Special Acapella
Last played on
DJ Q Acapella
K Dot
DJ Q Acapella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DJ Q Acapella
Last played on
Get Milli Get mad
K Dot
Get Milli Get mad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Milli Get mad
Last played on
Playlists featuring K Dot
K Dot Links
Back to artist