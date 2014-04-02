Kenna
Kenna Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenna Zemedkun, known professionally as Kenna, is an Ethiopian–American musician, philanthropist and technology creative. His track "Say Goodbye to Love" was nominated for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in the 2009 Grammy Awards. Kenna is the founder and producer of the Summit on the Summit clean water initiative, and also partnered with Justin Timberlake to re-launch Myspace.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenna Tracks
Relations (An Ode To You And Me)
Kenna
Relations (An Ode To You And Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sv2tj.jpglink
Relations (An Ode To You And Me)
Last played on
Relations (Justin Martin Remix) (feat. Childish Gambino)
Kenna
Relations (Justin Martin Remix) (feat. Childish Gambino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qj2x1.jpglink
Relations (feat. Childish Gambino)
Kenna
Relations (feat. Childish Gambino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qj2z8.jpglink
Static
Kenna
Static
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Static
Last played on
Chains (Ft. Shimmy Hoffa) (Machine Don't Care Remix Kissy Klub Version)
Kenna
Chains (Ft. Shimmy Hoffa) (Machine Don't Care Remix Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chains feat Shimmy Hoffa
Kenna
Chains feat Shimmy Hoffa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chains feat Shimmy Hoffa
Last played on
Chains (Ethiopia)
Kenna
Chains (Ethiopia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chains (Ethiopia)
Last played on
Be Still
Kenna
Be Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Still
Last played on
Better Wise Up
Kenna
Better Wise Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Wise Up
Last played on
