Daniel Gordon "Dan" Stuart (born March 5, 1961, Los Angeles) is an American musician best known as the lead singer of the rock band Green on Red (other members included Chuck Prophet, Chris Cacavas and Jack Waterson), and for his teaming with Steve Wynn as Danny & Dusty.

