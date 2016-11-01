Dan StuartGreen on Red-Danny & Dusty-The Slummers. Born 5 March 1961
Dan Stuart
1961-03-05
Dan Stuart Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Gordon "Dan" Stuart (born March 5, 1961, Los Angeles) is an American musician best known as the lead singer of the rock band Green on Red (other members included Chuck Prophet, Chris Cacavas and Jack Waterson), and for his teaming with Steve Wynn as Danny & Dusty.
Dan Stuart Tracks
Capture My Heart (feat. Dan Stuart)
LSB
Filipina Stripper
Dan Stuart
La Pasionaria
Dan Stuart
Gringo Go Home
Dan Stuart
