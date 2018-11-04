Amanda Leigh "Mandy" Moore (born April 10, 1984) is an American singer-songwriter and actress. In 1999, Moore signed with Epic Records and came to fame with the release of her debut single "Candy", which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, So Real (1999), went on to receive a platinum certification from the RIAA. The title single from her second studio album, I Wanna Be With You (2000), became Moore's first top 30 song in the U.S., peaking at number 24 on the Hot 100. As of 2009, Billboard reported that Moore had sold more than ten million albums worldwide.

Moore's acting career began in 2001, when she made her feature film debut with a minor voice role in the comedy Dr. Dolittle 2, before co-starring as Lana Thomas in the comedy The Princess Diaries. In 2002, she had her first starring role as Jamie Sullivan in the romantic drama A Walk to Remember. Moore later voiced Rapunzel in the Disney animated fantasy musical comedy Tangled (2010). She went on to reprise the role in the short film Tangled Ever After (2012) and the Disney Channel television series Tangled: The Series (2017–present). Moore has starred as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family drama This Is Us since 2016, and was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role. The cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.