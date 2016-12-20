Dirty Radio (stylized as DiRTY RADiO) is a Dance-R&B band from Vancouver, British Columbia, formed in 2010. The band was founded by members Farshad Edalat (lead vocalist, percussion, songwriter) known by his stage name Shadi, Zachary Forbes (DJ, producer, songwriter) known by his stage name Waspy, and Anthony Dolhai (mixer, producer, songwriter) known by his stage name Tonez. The band have released two full-length studio albums ("Debut" and "Cassette" ), one EP (LiCK 1.0), and a number of singles including "Numbers", "True Love", "My Life", and "Pleasures". In 2015, the band began releasing a series of digital singles which were well-received online and garnered millions of plays on Soundcloud and Spotify

Since 2010 Dirty Radio have been crafting a satisfying synthesis of progressive soul, R&B and electronic music. With their diverse musical influences, the multi instrumentalists and producers have been working tirelessly in their studio, racking up impressive Soundcloud and Spotify numbers and dropping tracks for such iconic labels such as Spinnin', Partyfine, Majestic Casual and Mad Decent.