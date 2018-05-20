HandsomeAmerican rock supergroup. Formed 1996. Disbanded 1998
Handsome was an American rock supergroup formed in 1995. The group's lineup was singer Jeremy Chatelain, guitarists Peter Mengede (formerly of Helmet), Tom Capone (formerly of Quicksand), bassist Eddie Nappi, and drummer Pete Hines (formerly of Cro-Mags and Murphy's Law). Capone would leave the group in 1997, replaced by Donni Campion (formerly of Electric Love Hogs). They released two 7" vinyl singles in 1995, two CD singles in 1997 and one album, Handsome (1997), through Epic/Sony before disbanding in 1998.
