Able TasmansFormed 1984. Disbanded 1996
Able Tasmans
1984
Able Tasmans Biography (Wikipedia)
Able Tasmans were an indie pop band from Auckland, New Zealand, initially formed as a duo in 1983. They released four albums and two EPs on Flying Nun Records before splitting up in 1996.
Able Tasmans Tracks
What Was That Thing?
What Was That Thing?
Last played on
