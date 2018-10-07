Eddy Kenzo
Eddy Kenzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kbjxw.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9dbcc131-1092-4ced-95d6-eeb8b300dca5
Eddy Kenzo Biography (Wikipedia)
Edrisa Musuuza, known professionally by his stage name Eddy Kenzo, is a Ugandan artist best known for his 2014 song "Sitya Loss".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddy Kenzo Tracks
Sort by
The Heat
Eddy Kenzo
The Heat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbjxw.jpglink
The Heat
Last played on
Pull Up (feat. Harmonize)
Eddy Kenzo
Pull Up (feat. Harmonize)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbjxw.jpglink
Pull Up (feat. Harmonize)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sitya Loss
Sitya Loss
Last played on
Sitya Loss
Sitya Loss
Last played on
Jubilation
Eddy Kenzo
Jubilation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbjxw.jpglink
Jubilation
Last played on
Date Ur Fada
Ebony
Date Ur Fada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Date Ur Fada
Performer
Last played on
Addicted (feat. Alaine)
Eddy Kenzo
Addicted (feat. Alaine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbjxw.jpglink
Addicted (feat. Alaine)
Last played on
Soraye
Eddy Kenzo
Soraye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbjxw.jpglink
Soraye
Last played on
Sitya Loss
Sitya Loss
Last played on
Back to artist